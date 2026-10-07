Ypsilanti City Council fails to pass resolution opposing police budget ballot proposal

A resolution opposing Proposal B on the Ypsilanti November ballot failed to get the required votes for passage Tuesday night.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Former Ypsilanti Mayor Cheryl Farmer and former Ypsilanti City Councilman John Gawlas sit at the Oct. 6, 2026 city council meeting.

The proposal would require a public vote to increase the city’s police budget. Councilman Roland Tooson opposes Proposal B. He says it would be devastating to the city’s mostly young officers.

“This and conversations like this can lead to morale going down and us not having many police officers, if any at all.”

Councilmember Desirae Simmons says with a two-year budget process and ability to plan ahead, getting voter approval shouldn’t be a problem.

“When talking about calls for service and services, they don’t all tie up nicely in a bow that says, ‘We need more police.’ What it means is we need more services.“

It was a 3-2 vote in favor but needed a regular council majority of four to be approved. Mayor Nicole Brown and Councilmember Me’Chelle King are out of town attending a conference.

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