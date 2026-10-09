City of Ann Arbor expanding SEU pilot from Bryant neighborhood

The success of Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility in the Bryant neighborhood has the city looking to expand the project.

There are already 80 homes in the Bryant neighborhood that have had solar panels installed or have signed up to do so. New enrollments are beginning to slow down in Bryant, but residents in other parts of Ann Arbor have expressed interest.

Grant funding is earmarked for Bryant. An amendment to the ordinance will allow that funding to go to other locations.

Council member Lisa Disch it’ll be great to expand the program.

“We want to cast the widest net possible for now and move on next year to 1,000 more households at actually slightly different rates, but all good and well.”

Council member Travis Radina lives in the Bryant neighborhood and has seen the solar panels installation. He says he’s heard from neighbors who are very happy about having the panels have reduced their energy cost.

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