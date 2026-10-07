Ann Arbor Sustainable Electric Utility joins Michigan Municipal Electric Association

The Ann Arbor Sustainable Energy Utility (A2SEU) is now a member of the Michigan Municipal Electric Association (MMEA).

The Michigan Municipal Electric Association believes the expansion of municipal electric utilities in the state will provide reliable energy while saving consumers money.

MMEA Executive Director Katie Abraham says she welcomes A2SEU to her association.

“We're very excited to welcome them! It's a historic moment! For us at MMEA, we have not had a new full utility member in, boy, well over 80 years.”

A2SEU was created in November 2024 and is supplemental to the existing grid. Its addition to the group means that MMEA now has 41 municipal electric utility members in the state.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

