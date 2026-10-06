Ann Arbor City Council votes to oppose proposal that would create municipal utility board

The Ann Arbor City Council Monday night voted to oppose a citizen-initiated ballot proposal that would establish a municipal utility board. Its supporters say they aren’t going away.

Supporters say Proposal E would only start the process of what eventually could be a takeover of DTE’s electric grid and assets. Opponents say the proposal’s wording could force the city into a very expensive legal fight with the utility.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says there shouldn’t be a vote until the actual costs are known.

“And we are able, over the cost of time, to put full, complete and candid question to the voters about the costs associated, which are considerable.”

Ann Arbor for Public Power spearheaded the initiative. Executive Director Brian Geiringer told the council voters can decide for themselves if they want to support the proposal.

Originally, the resolution encouraged voters to oppose the proposal. That line was removed ahead of the final vote.

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