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Ann Arbor City Council votes to oppose proposal that would create municipal utility board

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:40 AM EDT
Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power gather outside Ann Arbor prior to the City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting with Executive Director Brian Gehringer standing above and speaking.
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Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power gather outside Ann Arbor prior to the City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting with Executive Director Brian Gehringer standing above and speaking.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power and other residents gather inside for the Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting.
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Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power and other residents gather inside for the Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A resident speaks at the podium at the Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting.
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A resident speaks at the podium at the Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor City Council Monday night voted to oppose a citizen-initiated ballot proposal that would establish a municipal utility board. Its supporters say they aren’t going away.

Supporters say Proposal E would only start the process of what eventually could be a takeover of DTE’s electric grid and assets. Opponents say the proposal’s wording could force the city into a very expensive legal fight with the utility.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says there shouldn’t be a vote until the actual costs are known.

“And we are able, over the cost of time, to put full, complete and candid question to the voters about the costs associated, which are considerable.”

Ann Arbor for Public Power spearheaded the initiative. Executive Director Brian Geiringer told the council voters can decide for themselves if they want to support the proposal.

Originally, the resolution encouraged voters to oppose the proposal. That line was removed ahead of the final vote.

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Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher TaylorAnn Arbor for Public PowerDTE Energy Co.utilitiesballot proposalsballot initiativesnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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