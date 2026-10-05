Ann Arbor City Council to vote on opposing municipal utility board proposal

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight will vote on a resolution encouraging voters not to approve Proposal E, which would create a municipal electric utility board.

The proposal would authorize the board’s creation, with candidates elected in 2028.

Such a resolution is rare, but Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s important to let the voters know what the consequences would be if the city pursued a municipally owned utility.

“The proposal is financially reckless. That it would transform Ann Arbor’s system of government and would reduce our ability to meet so many of our existing challenges.”

Ann Arbor for Public Power calls the resolution ludicrous. Executive Director Brian Geiringer says voters can make up their own minds about the proposal.

“The citizen-initiated ballot initiative process is about the only way that residents can make their own decisions.”

Supporters say the proposal would cost the city nothing and only allows the board to be created. Opponents say it would be the start of a very expensive process to take over from DTE.

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