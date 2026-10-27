EMU gives away 3,000 meals to local families, thanks to Kroger grant

Eastern Michigan University filled the George Gervin GameAbove Center Tuesday to prepare meal packs for local families facing food insecurity.

A $25,000 grant from Kroger is helping EMU give away 3,000 meal packs to local food pantries.

Volunteers, EMU students and athletes ran up and down tables filling bags containing ingredients for fettuccine alfredo and taco bowls.

Cameron Barrett is the Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Kroger’s Michigan Division. He says fighting against food insecurity can’t be done alone and requires many helping hands.

“It takes people joining forces and coming together to do good, and that's exactly what we had here today in this basketball arena. It's just a bunch of bodies rolling up their sleeves and making sure that we were making an impact for those that need it most.”

The meal packs will be delivered to EMU’s Swoop’s Pantry, Gleaners Community Food Bank, and Forgotten Harvest this Thursday.

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