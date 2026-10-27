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EMU gives away 3,000 meals to local families, thanks to Kroger grant

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
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3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Cameron Barrett, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Kroger’s Michigan Division, at an event giving away food packs at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
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Cameron Barrett, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Kroger’s Michigan Division, at an event giving away food packs at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
3 of 4  — 20261027_110148.jpg
3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
4 of 4  — 20261027_110438.jpg
3,000 meal packs were given away at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on October 27, 2026.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University filled the George Gervin GameAbove Center Tuesday to prepare meal packs for local families facing food insecurity.

A $25,000 grant from Kroger is helping EMU give away 3,000 meal packs to local food pantries.

Volunteers, EMU students and athletes ran up and down tables filling bags containing ingredients for fettuccine alfredo and taco bowls.

Cameron Barrett is the Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Kroger’s Michigan Division. He says fighting against food insecurity can’t be done alone and requires many helping hands.

“It takes people joining forces and coming together to do good, and that's exactly what we had here today in this basketball arena. It's just a bunch of bodies rolling up their sleeves and making sure that we were making an impact for those that need it most.”

The meal packs will be delivered to EMU’s Swoop’s Pantry, Gleaners Community Food Bank, and Forgotten Harvest this Thursday.

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WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityGeorge Gervin GameAbove CenterKrogerfood pantryfood assistancefood insecurityfood
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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