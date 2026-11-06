Ann Arbor's iconic Blimpy Burger reopens under new ownership

After seven months of temporary closure, the iconic Ann Arbor restaurant Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger has reopened under new ownership.

Blimpy opened in 1953 and has had two previous owners. Its four new local co-owners are Ethan Kaplan, Noah Kaplan, Pete Levin and Doug Botsford. Botsford admits the community is adapting to some changes at the restaurant.

"It's kind of a mixed bag. People are naturally afraid of change. But I think, for the most part, the changes are being received well. People understand that, in order for a business to take a step forward and to grow and to stick around, changes need to happen. And we're proud of those changes."

The restaurant now serves a small selection of alcoholic drinks, draft root beer and soft-serve ice cream for floats. Blimpy has an official ribbon-cutting ceremony tentatively planned for mid-November.

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