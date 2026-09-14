Hundreds honor Tommy York for his passion for food and service to the community

The local community came together Sunday to honor and remember Ann Arbor food visionary Tommy York.

Hundreds gathered in the courtyard at York Food and Drink to share memories during a public memorial service for Tommy York. Many remember York for his strong support of the local food scene and his fellow restaurateurs.

York’s eldest son Lincoln says Tommy also shared his love for food through extensive community outreach to shelters and food pantries. He says he’ll never forget his father’s positivity and compassion.

“I’m so grateful that my dad showed us what it means to care and what you can do to care for people, especially those who can’t care for themselves at the moment and just need a helping hand.”

The memorial service concluded with everyone in attendance raising their glass in a toast to Tommy York.

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