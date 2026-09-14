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Hundreds honor Tommy York for his passion for food and service to the community

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:17 AM EDT
Family and friends toast to the memory of Tommy York at a memorial on September 13, 2026.
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Family and friends toast to the memory of Tommy York at a memorial on September 13, 2026.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
The sign for York Food and Drink memorializes its founder, Tommy York.
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The sign for York Food and Drink memorializes its founder, Tommy York.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a memorial in honor of Tommy York.
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Residents gather for a memorial in honor of Tommy York.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Residents pour drinks at Tommy York's memorial service.
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Residents pour drinks at Tommy York's memorial service.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Tommy York's wife, Julie Harkema speaks at her husband's memorial with sons Aedan (left) and Lincoln (right) by her side.
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Tommy York's wife, Julie Harkema speaks at her husband's memorial with sons Aedan (left) and Lincoln (right) by her side.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
A memorial site with flowers for Tommy York.
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A memorial site with flowers for Tommy York.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
A certificate from the state of Michigan honoring the memory of Tommy York.
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A certificate from the state of Michigan honoring the memory of Tommy York.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

The local community came together Sunday to honor and remember Ann Arbor food visionary Tommy York.

Hundreds gathered in the courtyard at York Food and Drink to share memories during a public memorial service for Tommy York. Many remember York for his strong support of the local food scene and his fellow restaurateurs.

York’s eldest son Lincoln says Tommy also shared his love for food through extensive community outreach to shelters and food pantries. He says he’ll never forget his father’s positivity and compassion.

“I’m so grateful that my dad showed us what it means to care and what you can do to care for people, especially those who can’t care for themselves at the moment and just need a helping hand.”

The memorial service concluded with everyone in attendance raising their glass in a toast to Tommy York.

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WEMU News tommy yorkyork restaurantrestaurantsfood servicefoodcommunity servicecommunity outreachmemorial
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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