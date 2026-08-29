Juicy Kitchen makes a comeback after being closed for 11 months

Juicy Kitchen is making a comeback after a freezer fire closed the restaurant for over 11 months with its recent reopening.

Juicy Kitchen passed its final inspection with the city to operate its new electrical kitchen equipment in line with Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality goals.

Co-owner Kelby Ziola says it’s been a whirlwind of activity with the restaurant having its busiest days ever since it reopened Thursday. She says the community’s support really helped Juicy Kitchen survive the nearly year-long closure.

“It was truly just so special that everyone waited it out for us and welcomed us back, and we're so excited to see us back, and we're just so excited to see them. So, it's just so cool that it's been such a mutually happy experience.”

Kelby says there were hiccups and uncertainty about whether the restaurant would reopen, but she’s glad Juicy Kitchen can serve food to customers and vendors again.

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