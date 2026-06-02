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Juicy Kitchen nears reopening after 10 months of repairs from fire

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor, November of 2023.
Juicy Kitchen
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Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor, November of 2023.

Local restaurant and wholesaler Juicy Kitchen is nearing reopening after a freezer fire that forced the Maple Road establishment to close this past September.

Juicy Kitchen co-owner Aaron Ziola says rebuilding after the fire became a larger project than anticipated when the City of Ann Arbor stepped in to guide the renovation by updating several building features. He says the reopening has taken longer than originally planned, but the establishment now meets the city’s A2ZERO carbon neutrality goals.

“Contractors are wrapping up in the next week or so. We’re doing a lot of equipment ordering, we have some new hiring to be done, we’re kind of recalibrating with staff, and making sure things are going to be smooth and efficient as before, if not even better!”

Ziola says Juicy Kitchen is also working to restore wholesale partnerships with local cafes and grocery stores.

The restaurant plans to reopen July 15th.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborJuicy KitchenrestaurantsfoodA2Zero Carbon Neutrality PlanCarbon Neutralityenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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