Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor to reopen early in 2026 after September fire

Juicy Kitchen’s recovery from a freezer fire that shut down the establishment in September is going steadily, thanks to community support.

Juicy Kitchen on N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor has rebuilt its interior structure after suffering significant water and smoke damage.

Owner Kelby Ziola says they’re working to order new equipment after most of it was lost in the fire. She says community members offering help and advice from Juicy Kitchen’s previous owners have allowed them to keep and pay their staff through repairs.

“We have purchased the business from the original owners, Susan and George Todoroff, and they had recommended that we get business interruption insurance, just in case a disaster like this ever strikes. And so, that has really helped.”

Ziola says it’s looking like Juicy Kitchen will open its doors once again sometime in February or March this coming year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

