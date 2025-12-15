© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor to reopen early in 2026 after September fire

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:51 AM EST
Juicy Kitchen remains under construction after a fire destroyed the establishment in September of 2025.
Kelby Ziola
Juicy Kitchen remains under construction after a fire destroyed the establishment in September of 2025.

Juicy Kitchen’s recovery from a freezer fire that shut down the establishment in September is going steadily, thanks to community support.

Juicy Kitchen on N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor has rebuilt its interior structure after suffering significant water and smoke damage.

Owner Kelby Ziola says they’re working to order new equipment after most of it was lost in the fire. She says community members offering help and advice from Juicy Kitchen’s previous owners have allowed them to keep and pay their staff through repairs.

“We have purchased the business from the original owners, Susan and George Todoroff, and they had recommended that we get business interruption insurance, just in case a disaster like this ever strikes. And so, that has really helped.”

Ziola says it’s looking like Juicy Kitchen will open its doors once again sometime in February or March this coming year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborJuicy Kitchenfirecommunity outreachrestaurants
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content
  • Depot Town.
    WEMU News
    Ypsilanti's Depot Town to be designated 'Social District'
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Depot Town has been designated as a "Social District" by the Ypsilanti City Council. It gives the area the opportunity to apply for special permits from the state. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
  • Phillis Engelbert.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw Business Lens: The impacts of federal immigration policy
    David Fair
    The business community in Washtenaw County is central to the health of the local economy. WEMU has teamed with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber to take a closer look at local businesses and the people that make them run. On the 2nd Friday of every month, we’ll bring you "Washtenaw Business Lens" and explore the perspectives on how local, state and national news impacts our business community, and ultimately you. The chamber’s Andy LaBarre will be here each month and bring with him a special guest. In this inaugural edition of "Washtenaw Business Lens," Andy and WEMU's David Fair look at federal immigration policy and its impact on the business community. Their guest is Phillis Engelbert. She owns three vegan establishments in Ann Arbor, those being: Detroit Street Filling Station, The Lunch Room Bakery & Café, and North Star Lounge.
  • Inside Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor. The restaurant is currently closed due to damage from a freezer fire.
    WEMU News
    Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor temporarily closed due to freezer fire
    Ana Longoria
    Ann Arbor health food restaurant and wholesaler Juicy Kitchen is temporarily closed due to a fire that broke out at the establishment. WEMU’s Ana Longoria reports.