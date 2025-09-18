Juicy Kitchen in Ann Arbor temporarily closed due to freezer fire

Ann Arbor health food restaurant and wholesaler Juicy Kitchen is temporarily closed due to a fire that broke out at the establishment.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department reported to Juicy Kitchen’s Maple Road location after a freezer caught on fire in its dining room.

Owner Kelby Ziola says there are scorch marks along the wall where the freezer was up against and significant smoke damage throughout the cafe. She says local businesses that purchase wholesale from them, such as Argus Farm Stop, will be impacted by Juicy Kitchen’s closure.

“This, unfortunately, not only affects our business, but a lot of other businesses in our community. So, it’s just such an unfortunate thing.”

Ziola says she’s exploring options to financially support Juicy Kitchen employees while repairs are underway. She says once the health department certifies the location as safe within the next several weeks, Juicy Kitchen will reopen.

