Hidden Valley Club Apartments fire likely smoldered overnight

A fire at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments early Monday likely smoldered overnight before being discovered.

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment complex clubhouse and leasing office. It was first discovered Monday morning by a maintenance worker shortly after 7 AM.

Based on the volume of smoke, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy suspects it had been slowly burning for some time.

“The building is a total loss. The roof collapsed onto the first floor, which collapsed into the basement, so there’s a good chance that this is going to end up undetermined. There’s nothing that’s pointing to any sort of suspicious activity. The building was locked at the time, and no one was inside.”

Kennedy says the building was old and had no working fire alarm system. Fire crews remained on the scene Monday afternoon to monitor for hotspots.

