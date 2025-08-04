© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hidden Valley Club Apartments fire likely smoldered overnight

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published August 4, 2025 at 6:42 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Firefighters conduct high-rise training to prepare for future city growth.
Ann Arbor Fire Department
/
Facebook
Ann Arbor Firefighters conduct high-rise training to prepare for future city growth.

A fire at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments early Monday likely smoldered overnight before being discovered.

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment complex clubhouse and leasing office. It was first discovered Monday morning by a maintenance worker shortly after 7 AM.

Based on the volume of smoke, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy suspects it had been slowly burning for some time.

“The building is a total loss. The roof collapsed onto the first floor, which collapsed into the basement, so there’s a good chance that this is going to end up undetermined. There’s nothing that’s pointing to any sort of suspicious activity. The building was locked at the time, and no one was inside.”

Kennedy says the building was old and had no working fire alarm system. Fire crews remained on the scene Monday afternoon to monitor for hotspots.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedyfire servicesapartment firefire
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content