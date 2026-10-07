Fundraising dinner to benefit food industry workers sells out Ann Arbor restaurant

A prominent Ann Arbor chef co-hosted a fundraiser dinner benefiting food and hospitality workers Tuesday night.

Access to physical and mental health resources is an ongoing concern in the food and hospitality industries as many businesses can’t afford to provide benefits for their workers.

Ji Hye Kim is the chef and managing partner of Ann Arbor restaurants Miss Kim and Little Kim. She hosted a fundraising dinner at Miss Kim Tuesday evening for the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance for service workers’ basic needs.

“While a lot of us provide health benefits and professional environments, the industry itself is still kind of, I think, behind in providing benefits like that to our own workers. I mean, there’s a lot going on with this industry that could be better.”

The event involved chefs from Detroit and Ann Arbor, making it a collective effort across southeast Michigan.

While Kim hosted the event, she emphasizes that the collaborative aspect is primarily responsible for the event’s success.

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