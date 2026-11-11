Trinity Health receives grant to bolster its suicide prevention services

Trinity Health has received a $200,000 grant from the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation that it plans to use to bolster its suicide prevention services.

Melissa Tolstyka is Trinity Health Southeast Michigan’s Director of Behavioral Health. She says the hospital system is building up its mental health intensive outpatient program.

She says the program’s goal is to address patients leaving the emergency room after a mental health crisis.

“Individuals who come into the hospital are at a 300-times higher rate of suicide risk during the first week after discharge. And so, we're really targeting individuals who are leaving a higher level of care to be able to provide them immediate treatment.”

Tolstyka says the recent grant will help fund extensive individual and group therapy sessions to ensure those at risk receive continued care.

The program will be accepting its first patients in January.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

