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City of Ann Arbor establishes unarmed crisis response pilot program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses City Council about approving a pilot program for an unarmed crisis response team.
City of Ann Arbor
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CTN
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses City Council about approving a pilot program for an unarmed crisis response team.

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a pilot program for an unarmed response program.

The Supportive Resources and Outreach Teams (SPROUT) will coordinate with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. The program will establish a pair of two-person teams of non-sworn, unarmed clinicians to respond to non-emergency calls of residents in crisis.

Police Chief Andre Anderson says they’ll work well with officers who are trained to deal with such circumstances.

“That’s the benefit of having these trained police officers to have with them a clinician that will come and actually work in tandem to provide the individual the appropriate resources.”

Supportive Connections Director Johnathan Laye says the pilot will run until they’re comfortable with the model before it’s expanded.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Police DepartmentAndre AndersonAnn Arbor SPROUTwashtenaw countyWashtenaw County Mental Health Departmentcrisis response trainingcrisismental health servicesmental healthPublic Safety
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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