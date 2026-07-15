Ann Arbor Police prepares safety precautions as thousands come for Art Fair

Over 100,000 people are expected to come to Ann Arbor for this week’s Art Fair. Local police are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of visitors and vendors.

Kory Petterle is the special services sergeant at the Ann Arbor Police Department. He says officers are using community policing strategies to increase their presence around downtown Ann Arbor and openly communicate with Art Fair attendees to deter incidents.

“We see a lot of people that things were taken out of their car, and one of the question we always ask is, ‘Was the door locked?’ Unfortunately, a lot of the time the answer is no. So, locking your vehicle up, taking valuables out of your car, not leaving anything in your vehicle unattended is the first line of defense.”

He says one of the best ways to help the police keep things safe and secure is to lock your vehicle before leaving for the Art Fair.

Petterle says the weather will be hot throughout the Art Fair, and police will keep visitors safe by helping people find water or places to cool off.

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