2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair may experience fewer visitors due to tariffs

Preparations for Ann Arbor’s 57th annual Art Fair are in full swing.

Nearly 1,000 artists span 30 blocks throughout downtown for Ann Arbor’s Art Fair that incorporates three independently juried art fairs.

Karen Delhey is Executive Director of the Guild of Artists and Artisans. She oversees the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. She says while nearly half a million visitors turn out for the event, she’s concerned about a drop in the number of visitors this year due to tariffs.

“We’ve seen a decline in international artists, and I think part of that has to do with some of the tariffs and things, But I am worried about that I think we will see a different audience this year.”

The Art Fair runs July 16-18 and includes the Original Street Ann Arbor Art Fair, the Guild’s Summer Art Fair and the State Street District Art Fair.

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