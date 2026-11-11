Veterans Day highlights challenges veteran students face post-service

Transitioning from military to civilian life can be difficult for some veterans. Eastern Michigan University is helping veteran students figure out their next life chapter.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Wise is the assistant director of Military and Veteran Services at EMU. He says college can be a hurdle for veterans because many are starting college years after finishing high school. He says some veterans also experience mental health challenges that can delay their transition to college.

He says EMU helps veteran students build lifelong connections with other students and faculty who served in the military.

“We have a network, and we're also very connected to staff and faculty, particularly the faculty who the students are going to interact with on a daily basis.”

Wise says veteran students bring maturity and a strong work ethic gained through military experience. He says those traits can serve them well in their education and career.

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