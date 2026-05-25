Ypsilanti remembers fallen local veterans for Memorial Day

Ypsilanti veterans, their families, and friends gather each Memorial Day to honor local men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

The Memorial Day procession in Ypsilanti follows its traditional route to the bridge over the Huron River on Cross Street. Flowers are dropped into the water in honor of those lost at sea.

Dan Myers is the former commander of American Legion Post 282. He says Memorial Day is meant to remember fallen service members, while Veterans Day recognizes those who are still living.

“A lot of people get things mixed up during the different holidays. Memorial Day is for the fallen--you know, the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Quite a few of them didn’t give the ultimate sacrifice right away, but things eventually caught up with them.”

Myers says veterans also gather at Highland Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen comrades and reflect on their legacy.

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