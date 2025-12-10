Ypsilanti to formally recognize Veterans' Day as city holiday

Veterans’ Day is now officially a legal holiday in Ypsilanti. The City Council passed the resolution Tuesday night.

The resolution introduced by council members Patrick McLean and Roland Toosen states over 41 million Americans have honorably served their county. That includes many who live in Ypsilanti. They include Medal of Honor awardee Lt. Col. Charles Kettles.

McLean says it’s surprising it wasn’t done previously.

“I think one of the main points here is that veterans put their lives on the line when they served. They were all willing to make that ultimate sacrifice for the common good. Many of them did make that sacrifice. Many suffered terribly during and after their service. and I think they deserve to be honored.”

City offices will now be closed on November 11 each year beginning in 2026. The city manager will determine what constitutes essential services like police and fire like on other holidays.

