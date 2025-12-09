City of Ypsilanti moving forward on Water Street redevelopment

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight is expected to start the next phase of the Water Street redevelopment project.

The cleaning up of the PCB contamination is drawing to a close. The city’s consultants say now is a good time to release a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). First, the city will form an ad hoc citizens committee to develop the RFQ.

Ypsilanti Economic Development Manager Katie Jones says they’ll discuss what benefits they’re seeking.

“With Council, what I’m talking about with them is trying to outline what that community benefits process would look like both informing the RFQ, as well as benefits that would be carried through from RFQ all the way through a development agreement.”

A community participation meeting is being scheduled for January 21. If all goes according to plan, the construction could begin by the spring of 2027.

