Ypsilanti residents weigh in on Water Street redevelopment

The future of Water Street was the topic during a virtual meeting held Tuesday evening by Ypsilanti officials.

Much of the discussion centered on what residents are looking for on the 38-acre site. Over the past two decades, at least six plans have been proposed and failed to materialize.

Ypsilanti Food Co-op President Susan Carter says she wants to see a multi-use development that everyone can enjoy.

“Everything needs to be readily accessible. I feel that the need is green space, and I think that there is a need for housing.”

It was the last of three meetings recently held to gather public input on the future of Water Street.

Economic Development and Equity Coordinator Katie Jones says the feedback will be presented to the City Council. They will then craft a Request for Quotes to find a developer for the site.

