City of Ypsilanti creates ad-hoc tenants' rights committee

The Ypsilanti City Council has voted to establish a new ad-hoc tenants’ rights committee to address housing instability and other matters.

The committee is to include two City Council members, three residents or tenants, and members of Human Relations, Planning, and Sustainability Commissions. It will also include a member of Ypsilanti activist group YpsiBIG that spearheaded the drive to get various initiatives on the ballot.

Resolution sponsor Amber Fellows says such a group’s representation is important.

“Changes in city government comes from grassroots organizing, so it is important to acknowledge and credit where that comes from.”

The committee will research and propose ordinances and policies for Council consideration.

Nearly 60% of households in Ypsilanti are tenant-occupied.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

