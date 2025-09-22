City of Ann Arbor may ban hidden rental fees

An ordinance being written would prohibit mandatory fees for Ann Arbor tenants. It would include any fee of which a renter can’t reasonably opt out.

Mayor Pro Tem Travis Radina says for far too long, landlords have hit tenants with fees like for water without disclosing them ahead of time. His ordinance would require landlords to include such costs as part of rent.

Radina says that would allow potential tenants to know all costs when seeking a place to live.

“It allows people to go out into the rental marketplace, shop apples to apples when they are looking for an apartment, rather than thinking they got a really good deal and then finding out when they arrive and have already turned down some other options that there are going to be hundreds of dollars in these hidden fees.”

Radina has already presented a draft of the ordinance to the Renters Commission with positive results. He says he expects to introduce the measure to the City Council next month.

