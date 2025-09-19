Ann Arbor Community Land Trust to break ground on new homes

The Ann Arbor Community Land Trust (A2CLT) will break ground Saturday afternoon on the first of at least two dozen homes they plan on building.

The plan is to build four homes on the now-vacant parcel on Scio Church Road. There will be two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom town homes on the site.

A2CLT Executive Director Sarah Lorenz says they held a lottery on Zillow for interested buyers for those and the 20 others on the way.

“Sort of a nonbinding reservation because they’re going to be built over time. But we did want to get people lined up, get people excited, find out what the buyer preferences are and allow people to reserve those homes tentatively as we work on the development.”

Established in 2024 by the Equitable Ann Arbor Land Trust, the A2CLT works to increase home ownership in the city.

