Ypsilanti City Council to consider dark sky ordinance

The City of Ypsilanti is looking to give a boost to stargazing while aiding wildlife. The City Council tonight will take a first look at a Dark Sky Compliance Ordinance.

For years, there have been calls for the city to implement lighting requirements that would keep roads and sidewalks illuminated but without so much light pollution.

City Planner Joshua Burns says the ordinance sets requirements to reduce unneeded glare while preserving safety.

“This ordinance builds on what we previously had, and then, it will also require lighting to be downward or down directed, in addition to the already required having a fully shielded fixture.”

According to Dark Sky International, light pollution does more than just hinder views of constellations. It disrupts wildlife, is detrimental to human health and wastes electricity.

A final vote on the ordinance is expected in October.

