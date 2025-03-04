© 2025 WEMU
Ypsilanti to seek darker night skies

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:23 AM EST
Stargazing.
Babak Tafreshi
Stargazing.

The City of Ypsilanti is looking to make stargazing more enjoyable while protecting wildlife.

Tonight's city council meeting will feature a presentation by the Planning Commission on how Ypsilanti can be more Dark Sky compliant.

City Planner Joshua Burns says Planning Commissioner Mike Davis Jr. has been asking for years to look into Ypsilanti's lighting ordinance. Burns says there are ways to light areas for public safety and reduce light pollution.

"That is necessary for public safety. However, there are ways to go about lighting that still ensure that safety but also has protection for wildlife and birds and for human health."

Light pollution does more than make it harder to see constellations. According to Dark Sky International, it also has a detrimental effect on human health, disrupts wildlife, wastes money and contributes to climate change.

