City of Ypsilanti rolls out new 96-gallon trash cans for residents

Ypsilanti residents will be receiving new trash cans from the city in an effort to standardize trash collection.

Ypsilanti is one of the last communities in Washtenaw County to transition away from residents providing their own cans to city-issued ones.

Bonnie Wessler is Ypsilanti’s Public Works Manager. She says the design of the 96-gallon cans will reduce littering due to their weight. She says the city is hoping to curb residents from setting out plastic bags and light trash cans that will blow open with a strong breeze.

“This is something we’re very looking forward to seeing implemented in the community. It would be the lessening of litter, particularly in our downtown area, which is where we’re anticipating the biggest impact.”

Wessler says the cans will make trash hauling more streamlined and safer for collectors.

Residents will be receiving the new cans curbside throughout the next two weeks.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

