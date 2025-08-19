Excavation of contaminated soil to begin soon at Water Street Redevelopment site

Ypsilanti’s Water Street Redevelopment project is moving forward. The excavation work on contaminated soil could begin as early as this week.

The city has been looking to redevelop the 38-acre Water Street site for decades. Excavation will begin with the DUR storage area, where the majority of the PCB contamination is found.

Ypsilanti Community, Economic Development and Equity Manager Katie Jones says the city is preparing to get ideas on what should be done with the parcel after it’s cleaned up.

“We’ve done meetings recently, and we’re going to do more focus groups coming up in the next couple of months to get more input from the community of what they hope to see. But I think, you know, mixed-use, probably some storefronts on the lower level and probably some housing.”

Jones says the cleanup should be done by the end of the year. She says the city will likely release a request for quotes in the first quarter of 2026 to hear from potential developers.

