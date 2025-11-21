City of Ypsilanti awards grants to local youth-serving organizations

The city of Ypsilanti has awarded $10,000 in grants to three local organizations serving young people in the area.

The city awards the mini grants annually. 826michigan and the Ypsilanti Youth Athletic Association were both awarded $3,750. The Washtenaw International Theatre will receive $2,500.

All three organizations were praised by the City Council in announcing the grants.

Ward 1 Council member Me’Chelle King says she didn’t previously know much about the theatre but is impressed with their work.

“Their mission is to help students, help students find their voice. and I really love that. They also help them overcome isolation and anxiety. I appreciate people being able to find their voice at a younger age.”

826michigan provides customized writing and tutoring programs. They have benefited over 50,000 Ypsilanti-area students since 2005.

