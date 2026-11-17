After years of discussion, the City of Saline has approved a contract with the state to extend the sidewalk on West Michigan Avenue.

The project will provide a pathway for residents on the city’s west side to Mill Pond Park. It will run 3,000 feet from the dam down US-12 and Austin Drive.

The sidewalk will be six feet wide with new ADA ramps and a new pedestrian crossing on Austin.

Deputy Public Works Director Ryan Marion says it’s been a long time coming.

“We've talked about this project since around COVID 2020, and I think it's a huge service to the community to help connect things. In addition to the Mill Pond Trail put in this summer, this opens things up to so many people that are kind of stuck out there in no man's land.”

The total project will cost about $775,000 with about three-quarters being picked up by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Work is expected to begin and be completed in the summer of 2027.

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