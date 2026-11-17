The University of Michigan released a study showing that the rising number of uninsured patients is straining hospitals financially.

Work requirement changes to Michigan Medicaid coverage in 2027 could determine if some people can keep their health insurance.

Samantha Iovan is the Director of Health Policy at U-M’s Center for Health and Research Transformation (CHRT). She says there’s a strong relationship between uninsured patients and hospitals never receiving payment for care provided.

“For every 3% increase in the uninsured rate in Michigan, we see a 1% increase in hospital uncompensated care.”

Iovan says this translates to millions of dollars in lost revenue that hospitals need to maintain services like maternity care. She says hospitals can lessen these losses by having enrollment specialists work with patients to ensure they keep their coverage.

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