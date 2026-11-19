The United Nations' annual international climate change conference, continues this week in Turkey. While not officially represented among 190 countries present, several Americans are participating in an unofficial capacity.

Among those invested in the COP31 climate summit is University of Michigan associate professor of aerospace engineering, Ricardo Vinuesa. He studies artificial intelligence and its role in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He says AI can help find alternative ways to reduce gas emissions and more streamlined operation of data centers.

“Some of the areas where AI is actually helping is in identifying areas of poverty more effectively, for example, for the goals that have to do with social justice, new technology, new energy sources.

Vinuesa says with human oversight, AI can help identify where climate and development goals support one another and where policies present difficult trade-offs.

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