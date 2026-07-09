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City of Ann Arbor changing its stormwater management plan in face of climate change

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
Vibrant green grasses thrive in a rain-soaked field, showcasing nature's resilience.
Emre Ayata
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Pexels
Vibrant green grasses thrive in a rain-soaked field, showcasing nature's resilience.

The City of Ann Arbor is changing its approach to its stormwater management to address growing challenges and community needs.

A majority of Ann Arbor’s stormwater system was built before the 1970s.

Robert Kellar is the City’s Public Services Communications Specialist. He says updates to the stormwater management plan must be more comprehensive than changes made in 2018. He says aging pipes and climate change are the biggest concerns.

“What we’re seeing are bigger, heavier storms that last a lot less time, and that means that the stormwater system that we have counted on for a long time no longer works for those storms. So, we have to continually update and improve the system so it can.”

Kellar says a proposed plan will be built based on community input and presented to the City Council later this fall.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilrobert kellarStormwaterclimate changeSevere Weatherinfrastructureenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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