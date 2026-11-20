Food insecurity in Washtenaw County is a year-round challenge, and a partnership between Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Dining Services is working to help families.

The Eastern Harvest is a campus initiative involving students, faculty, staff and donor volunteers who help prepare food for about 700 families during the winter holiday season.

Decky Alexander is director of academic engagement programs at Engage@EMU, which is spearheading the program.

"As an institution, a community-engaged institution, we have a plethora of really, really strong community partnerships and programs. And some of those programs we even support and run like our Family Empowerment Program, our EMU Bright Futures Program, which is in 22 sites in schools in Wayne, Westland and Romulus. And we are providing the meals for those families and a lot of our community partners and a lot of nonprofits in the community."



Ready-to-heat meals are delivered to local nonprofit organizations that deliver the meals to families or individuals facing food insecurity. Alexander says the meals can be reheated and stored for later use to allow for flexibility in serving those who need them.

"The unique part about Eastern Harvest and what distinguishes it is, a lot of the feedback we heard in our prior programs is, 'I don't have a kitchen to make this food. I don't have anyplace to store it. I don't have an oven that's big enough to make this ham or turkey.' And so we really kind of created kind of a frozen meal so people can take it at the beginning of December and hold onto it and use it for Christmas. They can use it for other parts of the holiday season."

Volunteers are needed to help pack and distribution of the meals. For more information contact EMU_engage@emich.edu.

The Eastern Harvest runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.

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