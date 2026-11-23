Plans for the Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center are moving along.

Staff members recently joined the architects to present an update to county commissioners. Contracts have been awarded for the structural and foundation packages.

Parks and Recreation Director Meghan Bonfiglio says that work is expected to begin early next month.

“Our folks from the core construction team will be calling Miss Dig ASAP to get started on getting the site work and grading done and getting moving on foundations. And then, currently, we have a construction bid package out right now, and construction will be starting after the New Year.”

The center is being built at East Clark and Dawn Roads in Ypsilanti Township. Plans include a gymnasium, indoor track, a pool, a fitness area and several community rooms.

The Rec Center is scheduled to open in 2028.

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