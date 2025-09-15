Washtenaw County updates Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center plans

The long-awaited Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center is getting closer to construction. County officials have been showing off renderings and asking what the public wants to see there.

The demolition of the old Cheney Elementary School is completed, and the now-empty site awaits its next phase. The 50,000-65,000 square-foot facility in Superior Township is expected to be home to many health and sports programs.

Residents have been telling officials the kinds of programs they are interested in once the Center is open. Washtenaw County Parks Administration Director Meghan Bonfiglio says they are responding to the community’s needs.

“Schematic design got us to the point of hearing all the feedback from the community in terms of what we know we’re going to want in the facility. Then, we hire an architect to refine the schematic design.”

It’s hoped the design will be completed later this year. Construction is scheduled to begin late next year with the center open for business by 2028.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

