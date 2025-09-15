© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County updates Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center plans

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:07 AM EDT
Sign at corner of Clark and Dawn in Superior Township.
1 of 3  — IMG_20250912_123914323.jpg
Sign at corner of Clark and Dawn in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Assistant County Parks Director Greg Horenberger shows off plans to Superior Township Parks Commissioner Curtis Freeman.
2 of 3  — IMG_20250912_121859676_HDR.jpg
Assistant County Parks Director Greg Horenberger shows off plans to Superior Township Parks Commissioner Curtis Freeman.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rendering of the new Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center.
3 of 3  — IMG_20250912_120947202.jpg
Rendering of the new Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The long-awaited Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center is getting closer to construction. County officials have been showing off renderings and asking what the public wants to see there.

The demolition of the old Cheney Elementary School is completed, and the now-empty site awaits its next phase. The 50,000-65,000 square-foot facility in Superior Township is expected to be home to many health and sports programs.

Residents have been telling officials the kinds of programs they are interested in once the Center is open. Washtenaw County Parks Administration Director Meghan Bonfiglio says they are responding to the community’s needs.

“Schematic design got us to the point of hearing all the feedback from the community in terms of what we know we’re going to want in the facility. Then, we hire an architect to refine the schematic design.”

It’s hoped the design will be completed later this year. Construction is scheduled to begin late next year with the center open for business by 2028.

