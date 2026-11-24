The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that female physician assistants (PAs) at Michigan Medicine may proceed with a class-action lawsuit alleging pay discrimination.

Christine Oldenburg-McGee brought the suit against the University of Michigan (U-M) on behalf of herself and all other female PAs working at Michigan Medicine. It alleges that female PAs have been paid an average $9,000 less per year than their male colleagues.

U-M had asked the appeals court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the alleged unequal payments had begun many years before the lawsuit. It argued that Oldenburg-McGee's suit should be barred because she didn't file a notice of intent to sue within six months of the first alleged unequal payment.

But both the Washtenaw County Circuit Court and the Court of Appeals rejected that argument. The courts said that each alleged unequal paycheck essentially reflected a new act of discrimination, triggering the plaintiffs' ability to sue.

The case will now return to the Washtenaw County Circuit Court.

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