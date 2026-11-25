Caring for animals during the holiday season is often left until the last minute, so here are some tips to keep your pets safe.

Holiday festivities include extra food, guests and subsequent noise. This can cause animals to become anxious or overstimulated. Offering a quiet room with bedding, water and toys can help.

Wendy Welch is director of marketing and communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She advises to plan ahead for pet-sitters if you are traveling.

“Obviously, we can't speak with them, and we can let them know that we're coming back. And so a lot of animals, if they haven't experienced boarding before, if they haven't done, you know, a gradual introduction to being boarded, they can suffer a lot of distress.”

Welch reminds people to restrain pets properly in vehicles and ensure ID tags and microchip details are up to date. Remind guests to watch doors so pets do not slip out.

And keep in mind that rich holiday foods can cause digestive problems for animals. Accidentally consuming spilled candy or baked goods with xylitol can cause liver failure in dogs.

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