Small Business Saturday is considered a boon to many brick-and-mortar stores and helps jumpstart Ann Arbor’s economy heading into the holiday season.

Many shoppers are expected to check out small businesses around Ann Arbor to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Chad Wiebesick is the Director of Media Relations at Destination Ann Arbor. He says $0.68 for every dollar spent on a small business stays within the local community. He says when an independent business is supported, then the broader local economy is supported.

“Not only is your spending helping that business to pay for its employees and to purchase supplies and to support other businesses, it's important to shop locally all year long. And these decisions that people make about where to shop really do make a difference.”

Wiebesick says Small Business Saturday events around Ann Arbor, such as the Shop Small Crawl in downtown Ann Arbor, help give other participating stores a much-needed boost heading into December.

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