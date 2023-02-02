FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI.

“I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located her yet. That information will come a little bit later. But we have been notified that the FBI was able to locate her,” Jackson says.

Jackson says they will share more information as it becomes available.

Kuhr was reported missing yesterday afternoon when she deliberately avoided being picked up by family members after school.

An initial search of Kuhr’s internet history conducted by law enforcement officials showed what they described was a pattern of social media grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.