Local health officials praise FDA decision on over-the-counter Narcan

Washtenaw County Health Department officials are praising the FDA’s decision to make Narcan available for over-the-counter purchase.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a life-saving medicine that can be used to reverse the affects of an opioid overdose.

Health Department spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says the decision is great news for the county, where the opioid epidemic remains a serious problem.

“We’ve seen opioid deaths unfortunately increase in recent years. Between 2020 and 2021 we saw a 28 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths,” Hamilton says.

Hamilton says in the meantime, those seeking Narcan get it from local pharmacies or from various pick-up sites located across the county.