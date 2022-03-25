Redistricting Commission reverses pay raises, faces pending shortfall

Outgoing executive director Suann Hammersmith says the group plans to ask the Legislature for more money soon.

“My best guess is this current budget will take the commission through possibly the end of April then they would be in a shortfall area. Maybe into May.”

But Senate Appropriations Chair Jim Stamas—a Republican—says he’s disappointed in the group’s use of money.

“They had nearly 25 percent of the general funds that is allotted to the Secretary of State. That is, I think, over $3 million of funds.”

The commission says its budget problems are due to legal fees in defending its work. There are active lawsuits against its political maps pending in both state and federal court.

