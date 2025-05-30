Michigan Senate police accountability bills promote duty to intervene, use of force policies

New bills in the Michigan Senate aim to create more uniform policing practices across the state. The bipartisan 11-bill package was read into the record Thursday.

The bills cover topics like creating a “duty to intervene” policy for when officers see a colleague abusing their authority, and requiring departments to create their own policies around use of force.

Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) is a lead sponsor on the package. She said the legislation would promote consistency between departments and jurisdictions.

“It shouldn’t matter where you are in the state. Everyone should be able to know and to expect how they’re going to be treated with respect and dignity from law enforcement and also that every law enforcement agency officer, regardless of where they are, should know that these policies are in place to ensure their safety as well,” Chang said Thursday.

The legislation would also focus on the training officers receive. Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) sponsors a bill that would require more training specifically around de-escalation.

Irwin said many departments already have that training. But he noted there’s often a larger overall focus on skills needed during confrontation. For example, gun training or driving skills.

“It’s interesting to me that there’s so much time devoted to that and there is not as much time devoted to type of community policing and relationship building which is also a big part of what officers need to do to keep a community safe,” Irwin said.

Beyond that, the legislation touches on no-knock search warrants, body camera policies, background checks, and officer service records.

The bills are similar to legislation introduced in past legislative terms, including last session that never made it all the way to the governor.

Last year, law enforcement groups offered mixed reviews of the bills.

Some noted concerns about wording or possible redundancy. The Fraternal Order of Police, a notable law enforcement union, urged lawmakers to vote no on the entire package as it was then written.

“First and foremost, the most important law enforcement related issue in Michigan is recruiting and retention of police officers. These bills not only don’t address that, but some of these bills, if passed, will make the problem of recruiting and retention far worse,” said the union's state president, Michael Sauger, in a letter to the committee.

Still, Chang said she believes progress is being made toward gaining enough votes to get the policies out of both chambers of the state Legislature this time around. That includes by working with conservative groups to get input and allay concerns that could come from the Republican-led Michigan House of Representatives.

Chang, who also chairs the Senate Civil Rights, Public Safety, and Judiciary Committee, said she doesn’t have a timeline for scheduling a hearing for the bills yet but that it’s a “top priority” for her.

