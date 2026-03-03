Michigan House to vote on wresting final word on curriculum guidance from state education

The state House has a bill on its agenda for today that would require

the Legislature to approve any changes to the guidelines Michigan uses to help

school districts meet state standards.

Right now, the elected Michigan State Board of Education is the final word on the

state’s guidance to local school districts that outlines what students at different

grade levels are expected to know in various subject areas. That guidance helps

local districts adopt their own curricula and choose textbooks and other learning

materials to meet those goals.

A Republican-sponsored bill would require the House and Senate to also weigh in

by adopting a resolution to approve any changes to those standards. Democrats

say that would infuse more politics into updating academic guidance by giving

the Legislature effective veto power.

