Michigan House to vote on wresting final word on curriculum guidance from state education
The state House has a bill on its agenda for today that would require
the Legislature to approve any changes to the guidelines Michigan uses to help
school districts meet state standards.
Right now, the elected Michigan State Board of Education is the final word on the
state’s guidance to local school districts that outlines what students at different
grade levels are expected to know in various subject areas. That guidance helps
local districts adopt their own curricula and choose textbooks and other learning
materials to meet those goals.
A Republican-sponsored bill would require the House and Senate to also weigh in
by adopting a resolution to approve any changes to those standards. Democrats
say that would infuse more politics into updating academic guidance by giving
the Legislature effective veto power.
