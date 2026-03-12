Michigan Supreme Court hears Enbridge Line 5 arguments

The future of a controversial oil and natural gas liquids energy pipeline that cuts a path through the Straits of Mackinac was argued Wednesday before the Michigan Supreme Court. A tribe and an environmental group say the state never did a proper assessment of whether a plan by Enbridge Energy to continue operating Line 5 sufficiently protects the Great Lakes from an oil spill.

The plaintiffs are the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and For Love of Water (FLOW). In separate cases heard in back-to-back hearings by the Supreme Court, they argued the state has never fully analyzed the risks posed by the portion of the more than 70-year-old pipeline located in the Straits of Mackinac, a waterway located between Michigan’s two peninsulas that connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

FLOW attorney Riyaz Kanji said the state has an obligation under the public trust doctrine to go further than it has in ensuring that the Great Lakes are protected from the threats posed by the pipeline.

“So, what we want is to get to judgement on them, but the solution is not to go and rush to judgement on this whole new project that Enbridge wants to engage in without adequate attention to the safety of that proposal,” he said following the hearing.

But Enbridge attorney John Bursch said that is not the issue before the court. Bursch said Line 5 is already in the straits and the choice is between the status quo or making the pipeline safer by encasing it in a tunnel.

“Our interest is to get the project started tomorrow if we can,” he said. “We would have loved to have started it five years ago if we could, but all the environmental groups who are supposedly trying to protect the environment are doing everything they can to stop the pro-environment option from happening.”

This is one of multiple cases in the courts on what should happen with Line 5. The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision later this year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

