Whitmer says she expects international bridge opening to “get back on track”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she expects a delay in the opening of a new international bridge connecting Michigan and Canada won’t last long. A statement from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the ribbon-cutting was canceled to allow time for unspecified issues between the U.S. and Canada to be resolved.

"Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues,” said Bridge Authority interim CEO Chuck Andary. “We appreciate the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness.”

Whitmer said she was not entirely surprised to learn the bridge opening would be delayed — but said she's "hopeful we can get it back on track” soon.

“Michigan is ready to move forward and we’re hoping that we can do that in the next few days or weeks,” she said at a stop in Dearborn to cut a ceremonial ribbon on a highway bridge.

Back in February, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he was dissatisfied with the deal and made multiple demands, including that Canada turn over half ownership of the bridge to the U.S.

“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” he posted.

The $4.4 billion project has been under construction since 2018. As part of the deal, Canada agreed to fund the project on the front end and be reimbursed from a share of the tolls. The bridge is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has cultivated a cordial working relationship with Trump even while opposing him on tariffs and other policies. Whitmer did not say when she and Trump last spoke about the project or talk about any plans to reach out to the White House.

Former Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican who was instrumental in crafting the 2018 deal, said in a social media post that he is optimistic that “sooner or later” the bridge will be open to traffic and serve as a vital economic link between Michigan and Canada.

“The new bridge will stand for 125+ years so we should not let the current situation take away from what will be a brighter future due to the new crossing,” he posted.

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