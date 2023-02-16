Cinema Chat: 2023 Oscar nominated shorts, 'Close' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' and more

ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBERG — LIVE ON STAGE TUESDAY, MARCH 14 AT THE MICHIGAN

Written by two-time Tony Award Winning playwright ("The Mystery of Edwin Drood" and "Curtains") Rupert Holmes (also known for “Escape,” the Pina Colada song).

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg "RBG" welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice, emerges an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.

OPENING THIS WEEK

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts - OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT THE MICHIGAN

ANIMATION

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" - AUSTRALIA/11 MINS/2022

"Ice Merchants" - PORTUGAL, UNITED KINGDOM, FRANCE/14 MINS/2022

"My Year of Dicks" - USA/25 MINS/2022

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" - UK/34 MINS/2022

"The Flying Sailor" - CANADA/7 MINS/2022

DOCUMENTARY

"Haulout" - UK/25 MINS/2022

"How Do You Measure a Year?" - USA/29 MINS/2022

"Stranger at the Gate" - USA/30 MINS/2022

"The Elephant Whisperers" - INDIA/39 MINS/2022

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" - USA/39 MINS/2022

LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye" - IRELAND/23 MINS/2022

"Ivalu" - DENMARK/16 MINS/2022

"Le Pupille" - ITALY, USA/37 MINS/2022

"Night Ride" (Nattrikken) - NORWAY/15 MINS/2020

"The Red Suitcase" - LUXEMBOURG/18 MINS/2022

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

A 2023 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Pym / Wasp. It is the sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness, and stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray.

In the film, Lang and Van Dyne are transported to the Quantum Realm along with their family and face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first film in Phase Five of the MCU.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

"Close" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT THE STATE

A 2022 coming-of-age drama film directed by Lukas Dhont, and written by Dhont and Angelo Tijssens, reteaming after their first feature film "Girl" (2018). The film stars Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Emilie Dequenne and Léa Drucker. It follows two 13-year-old boys whose close friendship is thrown into disarray when students at high school notice their intimacy, causing a rift between them.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 26 May 2022 to critical acclaim and won the Grand Jury Prize. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It also won the André Cavens Award for Best Film by the Belgian Film Critics Association.

"Marlowe" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Billed as a gripping noir crime thriller it has received mostly poor reviews from critics and audiences. The film is set in late 1930’s Bay City and centers around a brooding, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance is the first twist in a series of bewildering events, and soon Marlowe is embroiled in a deadly investigation and web of lies that he’s determined to bring to light. Director: Neil Jordan. Writer: William Monahan.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"School of Rock" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

Overly enthusiastic guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) gets thrown out of his bar band and finds himself in desperate need of work. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, he exposes his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates -- much to the consternation of the uptight principal (Joan Cusack). As he gets his privileged and precocious charges in touch with their inner rock 'n' roll animals, he imagines redemption at a local Battle of the Bands.

"Citizen Kane" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 7 PM AND MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love Series

Orson Welles's first film challenged the conventions of Hollywood filmmaking and created a modern film aesthetic. Starring Welles, Joseph Cotten, and Dorothy Comingore.

"In Our Prime" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Korean Cinema Now Series

Ji-woo, an outcast at a prestigious private school, meets Hak-sung, the school janitor who is actually a mathematical genius who defected from North Korea.

National Theatre Live Presents "The Seagull" — PLAYS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Director Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss’s adaptation of Chekhov’s classic play to the stage. Starring Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones").

Cultura d'Italia Series (Thursdays at the State)

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Swiss Army Man"), collectively known as The Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

"Living"

A 2022 British drama film adapted from the 1952 Japanese film "Ikiru" directed by Akira Kurosawa, which in turn was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy. Set in 1953 London, it depicts a bureaucrat in the county Public Works department (played by Bill Nighy) facing a fatal illness. It had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and received positive reviews, with Nighy's performance receiving particular acclaim. It received nominations for Best Actor (for Nighy) and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. The film is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

"Women Talking"

A 2022 American drama film written and directed by Sarah Polley. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia. The film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, who is also a producer on the film.

The film had its world premiere at the 49th Telluride Film Festival. The film received praise from critics for Polley's screenplay and direction, the performances of the cast (particularly Foy, Buckley, and Whishaw) and score. It was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute, and at the 95th Academy Awards received nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"The Menu"

A 2022 American comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and produced by Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Will Ferrell through their production banners Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions respectively. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Young couple Margot and Tyler (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, although his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

