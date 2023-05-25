Cinema Chat: 'You Hurt My Feelings' and 'The Little Mermaid,' open in Ann Arbor

THIS SUMMER: CLASSIC FILM SCREENINGS EVERYDAY JUNE-AUGUST AT THE MICHIGAN & STATE!

Summer Classics – Sundays & Tuesdays

Late Nights – Friday Nights - #KeepTheStateWeird

Summer of Studio Ghibli 2023 – Saturdays & Thursdays

Films We Love – Mondays – Celebrating Pride & Staff Selects

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Little Mermaid" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 26 AT THE MULTIPLEX

From director Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Into the Woods") and starring Halle Bailey (Ariel), Javier Bardem (King Triton) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula the Sea Witch).

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life -- and her father's crown -- in jeopardy.

"You Hurt My Feelings" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 26 AT THE MICHIGAN

A selection from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival from director Nicole Holofcener (Academy Award nominee for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?") starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

A brilliantly relatable/witty New York comedy that follows Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), a popular writer, and her husband Don (Menzies), who share a loving relationship. Even after decades of marriage, parenting, and their own successful careers, their physical spark has somehow not. But when Beth discovers that Don has been untruthful to her about his opinion of her work for years -- Beth's world comes crashing down. Has their whole relationship been one Big Fat Lie?

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Princess Mononoke" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 26 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

A historical fantasy from renowned Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki that follows a young prince and his involvement in a struggle between the gods of a forest and the humans who consume its resource.

"8 1/2" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 28 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, MAY 30 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Summer Classic Film Series

Celebrating its 60th anniversary! Directed and co-written by the great Federico Fellini!

Troubled Italian filmmaker Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni) struggles with creative stasis as he attempts to get a new movie off the ground. Overwhelmed by his work and personal life, the director retreats into his thoughts, which often focus on his loves, both past and present, and frequently wander into fantastical territory.

"Top Gun: Maverick" — PLAYS MONDAY, MAY 29 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and active-duty personnel get in for free!

After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun's elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Master Gardener"

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Paul Schrader, writer of Martin Scorsese classics such as "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," and "The Last Temptation of Christ," as well as his own recent acclaimed films "First Reformed" (2017) and "The Card Counter" (2021).

Based on his original screenplay, the film follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), a meticulous horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of the historic estate of the wealthy Mrs. Haverhill (three-time Academy Award® nominee Sigourney Weaver). When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

"Polite Society"

A 2023 Sundance breakout hit! A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

"Monica"

Another fresh off the festival circuit, having played at the Venice International Film Festival among many others.

A transgender woman returns home to care for her ailing mother who she hasn’t seen in years in this tender portrait of family, forgiveness, and acceptance.

"Blackberry"

This film tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone.

A biographical comedy-drama film about the history of the BlackBerry line of mobile phones. It is directed by Matt Johnson from a script by Johnson and producer Matthew Miller, which was adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book "Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry," and stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton in the lead roles as Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, respectively. It also stars Johnson, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, Michelle Giroux, SungWon Cho, Saul Rubinek, and Cary Elwes. It premiered in competition at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 17, 2023

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

A 2023 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team "Guardians of the Galaxy," produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the third and final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and the sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017) and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The beloved band of Marvel misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

"Beau Is Afraid"

A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster. A 2023 American surrealist black tragicomedy horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Ari Aster. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, Beau Wassermann, a mild-mannered but paranoia-ridden man who embarks on a surreal odyssey to get home to his mother, confronting his greatest fears along the way. The film includes a supporting ensemble cast of Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind.

"Suzume"

A Japanese Anime film about the 17-year-old Suzume's journey. It begins in the quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob.... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars. The sunset. The morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky--guided by these mysterious doors, Suzume's journey to close doors is about to begin.

